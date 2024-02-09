Emergency relief funding available for small business owners recovering from storm damage

Some financial aid is on the way for small business owners who are recovering from the recent storms in San Diego county.

There is grant money available on a first-come, first-served basis in the hardest hit neighborhoods.

Shaunte Brown and her husband are ready to apply this Monday, Feb. 12, when the City of San Diego begins offering grants up to $2,500. Depending on the location of a damaged business, an owner could get a grant of up to $5,000.

The money can be spent on a wide variety of needs including loss of inventory, trash, and debris removal, mold and mildew remediation, carpet/flooring cleaning or replacement, and drywall replacement.

Brown is not sure how yet much damage was done to her Happy Time Learning Academy, where she is licensed to care for and educate up to 14 children in the Chollas View home business.

She already knows her insurance company denied her claim because the policy doesn't cover storm and flood damage.

“We work paycheck to paycheck. We're everyday, regular people. We do this for the love of the kids, not to make a profit. So, we don’t know what we’re going to be able to do," Brown said.

M.G. Perez / KPBS A coalition of representatives from the San Diego Black Chamber of Commerce, the San Diego Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and the Asian Business Association have joined San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and Nora Vargas, Chairwoman of the Board of Supervisors in support of local small business owners, San Diego, Feb. 8, 2024

Thursday morning, the San Diego Black Chamber of Commerce , the San Diego Hispanic Chamber of Commerce , and the Asian Business Association San Diego held a news conference to announce a coalition of resources with the City of County of San Diego.

“Businesses of color and low-income communities suffer the worst outcomes, bear the greatest risk, and damage from the effect of natural disasters," said Donna DeBerry, president and CEO of the San Diego Black Chamber of Commerce.

There are also financial resources from the county, and matching donations are being offered by the San Diego Foundation.

Shaunte Brown said her faith will carry her through the recovery process.

“God’s brought me this far, 27 years helping the community. He’s going to continue to cover us, so it’s gonna work out," she said.

Relief applications will be considered in the order they are submitted.

For more information on all the financial resources available make a call to 2-1-1.