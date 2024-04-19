County unemployment decreases to 4.4%; government and hospitality post gains

The unemployment rate in San Diego County decreased to 4.4% in March, up from a revised 4.8% in February and above the year-ago estimate of 3.5%, according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.

Last month's rate compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 5.3% for California and 3.9% for the nation during the same period.

Between February 2024 and March 2024, total nonfarm employment in San Diego County increased by 4,400 for a total of 1,557,200 jobs.

Government payrolls increased by 2,000 over the month for the largest sector gain. Leisure and hospitality jobs also posted an increase of 1,500 — 800 of which were in accommodation and food services.

Also seeing month-over gains was the construction industry, with 1,300 jobs added — the second largest monthly increase in the past year.

Professional and business services reported the largest monthly decline with a loss of 1,200 jobs, the EDD data reflects.

Professional, scientific, and technical services — down 1,400 — accounted for the totality of the industry sector decline but was offset by a job rise in management of companies and enterprises — up 100 —

and administrative and support and waste management and remediation services — up 100.

Between March 2023 and March 2024, nonfarm employment in San Diego County increased by 14,500 jobs, or 0.9%.

Private education and health services, San Diego County's third largest industry job sector, led the year-over growth, adding 15,500 jobs. Private education and health services has reported job gains in 10 of the last 12 months.

Government payrolls were also up, adding 6,200 jobs. The bulk of the growth was driven up by job gains in local government — 3,800. Leisure and hospitality also saw an increase of 5,300 jobs.