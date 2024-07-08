2024 San Diego County Fair comes to an end

Thirty-eight thousand five hundred sixty-nine turkey legs were sold.

Twenty thousand one hundred gallons of lemonade were served.

Six hundred fifty-seven thousand five hundred sixty-five dollars were raised from the sale of 245 animals during the livestock auction.

A total of 877,452 people visited the 2024 San Diego County Fair.

"It was a great year. It was a little bit shorter than we've had in the past. It was a 20-day run," said Tristan Hallman, the spokesperson for the San Diego County Fair. "The overall attendance was down a little bit, but but pretty much on par with how we were doing last year."

He said the busiest days this year were Wednesdays and Thursdays.

"We worked on a lot of things to really get people a lot of bang for their buck this year, and we saw that reflected in our biggest days — which were the days that we had heavy promotions," Hallman said. "We also focused heavily on the guest experience this year. We really wanted to make sure that all of our guests felt like it was a comfortable, inviting, welcoming environment."

He estimated the regional impact of the fair at $237 million.

It also created 1,200 jobs for temporary workers, small businesses and entertainers.

Hallman said while this year's fair has ended, the work isn’t over.

"Day one of 2025 starts today. We love putting on this fair for our community. And we're excited to get started," he said.

But the fairgrounds won’t be catching a break because as the fair rolls away, the horses race on in.

Opening day for the Del Mar racetrack is July 20.

