Education

USD athletic director Bill McGillis leaving amid football team hazing allegations

By Alexander Nguyen / Multimedia Producer, North County
Contributors: M.G. Perez / Education Reporter
Published November 1, 2023 at 4:00 PM PDT
An undated photo of University of San Diego athletic director Bill Gillis at a lectern speaking.
University of San Diego Athletic Department
An undated photo of University of San Diego athletic director Bill Gillis at a lectern speaking.

University of San Diego athletic director Bill McGillis is leaving the program after seven years at the helm, the school announced Wednesday.

McGillis is leaving amid allegations of hazing and sexual assault by members of the football team, but the news release by the private Catholic university made no mention of that.

Last week, freshman quarterback AJ Perez filed a lawsuit alleging he was a victim of sexual assault and hazing in two incidents involving upperclassmen on the team. According to the suit, players on the team forced him and other rookies to take part in rituals involving nudity and pornography.

Torero Stadium at the University of San Diego will host this weekend's homecoming football game, in San Diego, Calif., on October 27, 2023
Education
RELATED: Freshman quarterback accuses USD football program of hazing and sexual assault
M.G. Perez

The university is conducting an internal investigation, and President James T. Harris III promised disciplinary actions for players found violating school policy.

In a news release, Harris thanked McGillis for "his tireless efforts on behalf of USD, as well as his dedicated support of our student-athletes."

"We wish Bill, his wife Margie and their family the very best," he said.

During McGills' time at USD, student-athletes graduation success rates remained strong, and grade point averages hovered above 3.0, the university said. Under his tenure, USD won 17 West Coast Conference and Pioneer Football League championships and the Toreros appeared in 23 NCAA tournaments.

"My wife, Margie, and I decided that now is the right time to step away, hit reset and embark on exciting new opportunities that are ahead," McGillis said in the statement. "I have treasured my seven years at the University of San Diego. USD is a special place with a community of amazing students, faculty, staff and alumni."

Ky Snyder, USD's vice president of university operations, will take over as interim athletic director. McGillis was hired in 2016 to replace Snyder, who moved into his current position.

Education
Alexander Nguyen
As a North County multimedia producer, Alexander Nguyen creates content for all of KPBS' platforms, including the web and social media.

See stories by Alexander Nguyen
More News