Free rides help San Diego Community College students reach their education destinations

Some San Diego Community College students are getting a free ride for their education.

But the financial support is not going toward tuition; students are being helped with their fundamental need for transportation to attend classes.

Adriana Dos Santos is one of those students. She is an immigrant from Brazil building a life in San Diego, and is the student trustee on the San Diego Community College board representing the College of Continuing Education (SDCCE).

Dos Santos is working on an associate's degree and learning English. She does not have a car and depends on taxis to get around, but that can get very costly. For example, she said, "Last week, I needed to go to Miramar College (for a meeting). It cost $50.09. It is so expensive for just one drive."

But Dos Santos did not pay for that ride because of a pilot program now underway between SDCCE and the United Taxi Workers of San Diego. Using a mobile app similar to rideshare programs, students call taxis and pay for rides to and from school with a $100 voucher.

It’s a financial break for students who need it most.

“When you’re taking classes at several different campuses, it’s a challenge. It's an additional challenge having a job, being a parent, and having to work and go to school," said Dr. Tina King, SDCCE President.

M.G. Perez / KPBS Jama Ali is a driver with the United Taxi Workers of San Diego. An application used by students to request free rides connects online to his cab, San Diego, Calif., March 14, 2024

According to the district, almost half of all students attending a continuing education campus have an annual income of under $10,000. A car is a luxury and the need is significant.

Colleges in the region, including SDCCE, have long provided students with discounted and cost-free bus and trolley passes. This is the first time free cab rides are being offered.

“When you’re taking classes at several different campuses, it’s a challenge. It's an additional challenge having a job, being a parent, and having to work and go to school." Dr. Tina King, SDCCE President

The vouchers are being funded through the SDCCE CARES school budget which pays for students' basic needs.

A click on the website link connects students to an application for vouchers, which they can reapply for as they need them. It’s a pilot program designed to help the surrounding community as well.

Many of the taxi drivers live in City Heights, in neighborhoods surrounding the Mid City Campus.

“The drivers are providing rides to the students. The students are paying the drivers (through vouchers) who then give it to their families who are part of the community. We're building community wealth," said Peter Zschiesche, United Taxi Workers of San Diego Trustee and the financial advisor.

United Taxi Workers of San Diego President Mikaiil Hussein agreed. He said, “This is about elevating everybody, our students, our workers, our community."