Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Education

Poway Unified Board votes to terminate superintendent following investigation of student bullying

By Lara McCaffrey / Web Producer
Contributors: John Carroll / General Assignment Reporter & Anchor
Published April 30, 2024 at 4:00 PM PDT
Poway Unified School District Superintendent Marian Phelps is shown at the board's November 9, 2023 meeting.
KGTV
Former Poway Unified School District Superintendent Marian Phelps is shown at the board's Nov. 9, 2023 meeting.

The Poway Unified School Board voted to terminate Superintendent Marian Kim Phelps. The termination comes after an investigation into accusations that Phelps bullied Del Norte High School students.

Associate Superintendent Greg Mizel will continue as interim superintendent during the transition.

The school said their investigation into Phelps revealed evidence that contradicted Phelps’ statements and assertions to the board, district staff, and the public.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Poway Unified School District Superintendent Marian Phelps is shown at the board's November 9, 2023 meeting.
Education
RELATED: Poway Unified School District superintendent sued by a student and her family
John Carroll

“The Board has lost all confidence and trust in Dr. Phelps’ ability to continue to serve as superintendent, as well as in her ability to continue to work collaboratively with the Board as part of Poway Unified’s governance team,” a statement from the board read.

Phelps and the students' interactions began at a softball awards banquet last year.

Court documents say Phelps was “seemingly disgruntled” because she felt her daughter “did not receive loud enough applause compared to other players accepting awards. She apparently felt others were obligated to clap more enthusiastically for her daughter.”

One senior and her family filed a lawsuit against the school board and Phelps, accusing Phelps of retaliating against the student.

Though the student — known as “Jane Doe” in the lawsuit because she’s a minor — subsequently apologized for what Phelps perceived as a slight against her daughter, the lawsuit says Phelps ordered school personnel to investigate the incident at the softball banquet as a case of bullying. The lawsuit says Doe and her family were told they needed to sign a statement acknowledging the attempt to bully Phelps’ daughter. They didn’t.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

The lawsuit says after that, Phelps intimidated Doe and other softball players. It says she retaliated by harassing and threatening Doe.

At the Nov. 9, 2023 meeting of the Poway School Board, Phelps was accused of bullying and with some speakers recommending that she resign. The school board launched an investigation later that month.

The inquiry concluded April 18 after interviews with 41 witnesses.

The board said no other details will be provided at this time because the investigation involves students and personnel.

Phelps previously told our media partner ABC 10 News that she did nothing wrong.

Tags

Education North County
Lara McCaffrey
As web producer, Lara McCaffrey is responsible for writing web stories, copy editing and updating the station’s website. Prior to joining KPBS, Lara worked as a freelance journalist for San Diego CityBeat, HerMoney, OK Whatever, Out There podcast and more. She also interned for Psychology Today and reached millions of readers as a senior content creator at digital media company 101 Network. Lara has a master's in journalism from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism and a bachelor's in political science from University of California, San Diego.
See stories by Lara McCaffrey
North County Focus
The North County Focus newsletter is your bi-weekly guide to all the news coming from North County, plus a handpicked selection of events and trivia tidbits.
Subscribe Here
More News