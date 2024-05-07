San Diego Unified to honor 2024 Teachers of the Year in ceremony

The San Diego Unified School District will honor its 2024 Teachers of the Year on Tuesday in a ceremony at UC San Diego's Park and Market as part of National Teacher Appreciation Week.

Universal Transitional Kindergarten teacher Jennifer Nannini from Hancock Elementary School, Standley Middle School math teacher Lisa Clifner, and Morse High School English teacher Maria Miller are the teachers of the year.

Mackenzie Levine from Perry Elementary School, Kellie Marcarelli from Creative Performing Media Arts Middle School and Skye Cooke-Pinon from San Diego High School have been named this year's runners-up.

1 of 6 Maria Miller, a Morse High School English teacher and 2024 Teacher of the Year, is shown in this undated photo. Courtesy of SDUSD 2 of 6 Jennifer Nannini, a Hancock Elementary UTK teacher and 2024 Teacher of the Year, is shown in this undated photo. Courtesy of SDUSD 3 of 6 Lisa Clifner, a Standley Middle School math teacher and 2024 Teacher of the Year, is shown in this undated photo. Courtesy of SDUSD 4 of 6 Skye Cooke-Pinon, a San Diego High School English teacher and 2024 Teacher of the Year runner-up, is shown in this undated photo. Courtesy of SDUSD 5 of 6 Mackenzie Levine, a Perry Elementary Special Education teacher and 2024 Teacher of the Year runner-up, is shown in this undated photo. Courtesy of SDUSD 6 of 6 Kellie Macarelli, a CPMA Middle School science teacher and 2024 Teacher of the Year runner-up, is shown in this undated photo. Courtesy of SDUSD

"While today we celebrate the remarkable teachers at San Diego Unified, appreciation for our teachers transcends a single day or week of recognition," Superintendent Lamont Jackson said in a statement. "It's woven into the everyday moments: the sparkle in a student's eye when they grasp a challenging concept, the cheers as a soccer team scores the winning goal, in the heartfelt notes of gratitude from parents, and in the warm embraces shared between students who find a sense of belonging.

"These are the little moments of magic that fill our school days, made possible by the unwavering dedication of our teachers," he said.

ABC 10News reporter Natay Holmes will emcee the event, which will also honor more than 160 Teachers of the Year from individual schools. The in- person ceremony will feature original student-created content performed by students from the San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts.

According to the district, Teacher of the Year candidates go through a rigorous selection process, first being selected by the staff members at their school, then a panel including former Teachers of the Year. San Diego Unified's teachers of the year and runners-up may advance to compete for San Diego County Teacher of the Year honors.

This year's event is co-hosted by the North Island Credit Union Foundation.

"At North Island Credit Union Foundation, we understand the profound impact teachers have on empowering our communities," North Island Credit Union Foundation President Marvel Ford said. "We are honored to recognize the dedication and passion of educators who go above and beyond as co-host of the 2024 San Diego Unified School District's Teacher of the Year program."

"We congratulate these outstanding teachers and thank them for their commitment to inspiring a culture of lifelong learning," Ford said.