Some call for UC San Diego chancellor to resign after encampment police action

In the aftermath of Monday’s clearing of a student encampment at UC San Diego, a group of faculty demanded the resignation of Chancellor Pradeep Khosla.

Early Monday morning, UCSD police led other law enforcement in riot gear to shut down the encampment near the Geisel Library. It was built by students supporting Palestine and demanded the university divest from its Israeli financial interests.

Khosla ordered the action that led to the arrest of 40 students and 24 others. The police action prompted aggressive protests around campus later in the day.

Professors in the UC San Diego Ethnic Studies Department put out a press release listing what faculty supporters wanted, which included Khosla's immediate resignation. The professors claimed his actions placed hundreds of students in danger from law enforcement.

They also wanted amnesty for all students, faculty and staff associated with the encampment — both those currently detained and any who may be the subject of future investigation.

And there was a demand for all non-university police to be removed from campus immediately and permanently.

M.G. Perez / KPBS On Tuesday, Aaron Mencher, a UC San Diego graduate student, looks at an art installation on Library Walk. The artwork and political messages are part of the university's Justice in Palestine Week happening on campus, La Jolla, Calif., May 7, 2024

This happened during the annual Justice in Palestine Week on campus where student organizations held events to educate people about Palestine's history and heritage. An installation of art and political messages was on display Tuesday along Library Walk, where the former encampment was located.

Diane Dinh, a UCSD junior, stopped to look at the artwork.

“It’s not the solution, but it will get us closer to the solution. Getting educated about both sides of the conflict is important, which I’m trying myself to do," said Dinh.

There are more planned rallies this week on the Library Walk by some of the former encampment supporters. For now, graduate student Aaron Mencher said he enjoyed the artwork installation and calm that returned to campus.

“It is important to know what is happening. So, that we can form our own opinions about what needs to be done to hopefully spare as many lives as possible," Mencher said.

Carlos Castillo / KPBS Political artwork was displayed, Tuesday, as part of the annual Justice in Palestine student-led week of activities at UC San Diego, La Jolla, Calif., May 7, 2024

Students were allowed back for in-person classes on Tuesday, and the administration continued to defend its actions. There were no further comments from the chancellor’s office regarding the call for his resignation, or the pending interim suspensions given to students who were arrested.

Next week, the university will host its annual Peace in Israel student event.