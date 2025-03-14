Poway Unified School District board approves dozens of staff layoff notices

The Poway Unified School District board voted Thursday night to eliminate dozens of staff positions. They include counselors, special education staff and those who work with English language learners, or ELL students.

“We help new immigrants adjust to a new school environment and a new language,” Dayna Yamada, an ELL instructional assistant at Rancho Bernardo High School, told the board through tears. “We give them the language and confidence to talk to our teachers and peers and become an active member of their school community.”

The cuts also affect student services assistants like Beth Wells-Whitwam. She told the board she’s taught elementary school students lessons on listening, focusing, solving problems and calming down.

KPBS / Poway Unified School District YouTube Beth Wells-Whitwam, a student services assistant at Deer Canyon Elementary, speaks to the Poway Unified School District board on Thursday, March 13, 2025.

“In all my years, and especially after COVID, I see the students needing even more support in their days at school,” she said.

Board Vice President Michelle O'Connor-Ratcliff said temporary state and federal pandemic funds helped the district pay for some staff.

“The problem is that once we had those extra people to support our students, it was clear that we needed them all along, even before COVID happened,” she said. “Just because the money is gone now or nearly gone, doesn't mean our students don't still need those extra supports.”

The district is facing a $10 million deficit. As COVID-19 funding runs out, enrollment and birth rates continue to decline. State funding is based on average daily attendance.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has also proposed a lower cost-of-living adjustment for the state’s school funding formula than districts previously expected.

“This isn’t about right-sizing,” O'Connor-Ratcliff said. “The right size would be even more people to support our students than we have now. What we’re doing here, I think, is the best we can with not enough money.”

Superintendent Ben Churchill said district management will also lose 10 positions, which will save about $2 million.

District leaders are still exploring other ways to cut spending, but they have to warn staff of potential cuts by March 15.

“My hope and my sincere desire is that they will find enough nonpersonnel cuts that we will have to make very limited personnel cuts,” board member David Cheng said.

A revised state budget in May will also shape the district’s budget. The board will approve a final budget in June.