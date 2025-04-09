Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Education

San Diegans protest Department of Education staff cuts, funding threats

By Katie Anastas / Education Reporter
Contributors: Matthew Bowler / Video Journalist
Published April 9, 2025 at 5:45 PM PDT

The Trump administration has taken several steps toward dismantling the U.S. Department of Education in recent weeks.

The department’s staff has been cut nearly in half. The administration has announced plans to move federal student loans and programs for students with disabilities to other agencies.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon appeared at an education technology conference at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in downtown San Diego on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

About two dozen people protested outside.

“I come from, like most of us, a purple family. We were across the political spectrum,” said Jay Steiger, a teacher in the Poway Unified School District. “The thing that used to unite us is we are all in favor of public education. And so seeing it become this political football is really disheartening and disturbing.”

Last week, the Department of Education told states that it could withhold Title I funding from schools over the use of diversity, equity and inclusion practices.

The letter said that any violation of civil rights law, “including the use of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion (‘DEI’) programs to advantage one’s race over another — is impermissible. The use of certain DEI practices can violate federal law.”

“I think discrimination is the bad thing,” McMahon said at the conference Tuesday. “We shouldn’t have discrimination anywhere, whether it’s religious, whether it’s race, whether it’s sex, there should be no discrimination.”

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Title I directs funding to high-poverty schools. The San Diego Unified School District relies on that funding to support its most vulnerable students, said Cody Petterson, president of the school board.

“Those are our funds. They're paid for by our taxes,” he said in an interview. “It's really concerning when we start thinking about how we're going to backfill what the federal government has committed.”

The department has asked state and local education agencies to sign a form declaring that their schools don’t have DEI programs that violate civil rights law. California leaders have told schools they don’t need to respond, according to the Associated Press.

The Education Department has also frozen millions of dollars in teacher training grants to institutions that taught what it called “inappropriate and unnecessary topics.” Examples included acknowledging systemic forms of oppression like racism and homophobia.

Tags

Education National Politics
Katie Anastas
Katie Anastas covers education for KPBS News, from preschools and TK to universities and community colleges. Katie has covered school closures, child care shortages, Alaska Native education and statewide school funding issues for Alaska Public Media. In New York City, she reported on a controversial admissions process at the city's elite public high schools.
See stories by Katie Anastas
A gradient of colors going from blue to red with the KPBS Voter Hub logo overlayed.
Special Election: San Diego County’s Supervisor District 1
A big decision awaits some voters this April as the race for San Diego County’s Supervisor District 1 seat heats up. Are you ready to vote? Check out the KPBS Voter Hub to learn about the candidates, the key issues the board is facing and how you can make your voice heard.
Launch →
More News