Grossmont Union High School board declines chance to reconsider layoffs

The Grossmont Union High School District board had a chance to rescind dozens of layoff notices on Thursday, but its members didn’t take it.

In late February, the board voted to cut dozens of positions , including all of the district’s librarians. Layoff notices must be sent by May 15.

Teachers, staff, students and families protested outside the Grossmont High School theater before the meeting. Santana High School junior Molly Clixby held a hand-painted rainbow sign that urged the board to listen to students and teachers.

“I feel like the school board hasn't really been listening [to] the people who they’re supposed to represent and the people who voted them in,” she said.

Katie Anastas Grossmont Union High School District board members Chris Fite, Jim Kelly, Scott Eckert and Robert Shield speak before a meeting on Thursday, April 24, 2025.

Board member Chris Fite cast the only no vote in February. On Thursday, he made a motion for the board to consider rescinding the layoffs. None of the four other board members seconded the motion, so there was no vote or discussion.

At the end of the meeting, student board member Maggie Kelly asked why the layoffs were necessary.

“Maybe if you gave me a reason that made sense, then it would be okay,” she said. “But as of now, I feel like no reason has been communicated, and it just feels like there's not any listening happening.”

Board member Scott Eckert said he’s concerned that 87% of the district’s budget is spent on payroll and benefits. Board member Robert Shield said that’s up from 84% three years ago.

According to state data presented at a San Diego Unified School District budget meeting , salaries and benefits make up 77% of districts’ budgets statewide. In the 2022-23 school year, they made up 85% of San Diego Unified’s budget, 86% of San Marcos Unified’s and 84% of Poway Unified’s.

Shield said students’ needs are changing, and he wants to know how else they might spend that money.

“The staff, led by the superintendent, is going to be making recommendations to where to reallocate our resources in the best interest of students,” he said. “I would like to hear that before I make a final decision.”

The board has one more meeting before the layoff notice deadline of May 15. That meeting is scheduled for May 8.