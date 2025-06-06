San Diego Unified reports no ICE presence on campus since proactive moves

Since the San Diego Unified School District began taking steps in December of last year to protect students from possible Trump Administration actions, district officials said Thursday no Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have been reported on any of its campuses.

On Dec. 17, 2024, the district's Board of Education passed a resolution intended to assuage some fears over the new administration and potential bills meant to clamp down on illegal immigration.

"In anticipation of heightened concerns, fears, and uncertainty resulting from changes in federal executive and congressional leadership, we are taking several steps to reaffirm our values as a welcoming district for all staff, students, and their families," the resolution read. "District staff and students are entitled to their First Amendment right to free speech; however, harassment, discrimination, and biased-based harm have no place in San Diego Unified school communities.

"We recognize the existing and potential future increased threats posed to LGBTQIA+ (especially transgender), immigrant, and all students, families and staff, which directly impact physical safety, mental health, and school engagement," it continued.

On Thursday, Interim Superintendent Fabiola Bagula said the district was continuing to keep students safe.

"We wanted to maintain a school environment where our students and their families felt confident that they would be free from the challenges created by the politics in Washington, D.C., and I think we have done a good job of it so far," she said. "Our approach going forward will be to do more of the same, but with a willingness to adjust our strategy as the actions taken federally require. We're going to do what is necessary to ensure our students can continue to dream boldly and learn authentically while in school."

According to the district, it has:

provided 656 students and adults with services at five Newcomer Welcome Centers;

had Jewish Family Service and Community Law Project provide legal guidance to students and families at schools with high immigrant populations;

distributed 10,000 red cards that have information on them to inform individuals of their rights when interacting with law enforcement, especially ICE; and

had its Investigations, Compliance and Accountability department provide training and information on policies "prohibiting discrimination, harassment and bullying based on legally protected classes under state and federal laws, including immigration status, race, national origin, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression."

The district created a website to report possible "equity, civil rights or safety" concerns, at sdusdequity.com/protecting-students. The page has specific resources for immigrants and/or their children, LGBTQ support, health and wellness and other concerns.

"Student information shall not be disclosed to immigration law enforcement authorities without parental consent, a court order, or judicial subpoena," according to district policy.

SDUSD staff must report any informational request to the superintendent, provide the student and the student's family a description of the immigration officer's request and document it.

"We have a responsibility to ensure every child who enters our classrooms knows this is a place where they are welcome, can express themselves freely, and where they will get a quality education no matter their race, religion, gender, gender identity, country of origin or economic status," said Richard Barrera, SDUSD Board of Education trustee. "That is our commitment no matter what Trump says or does."

Additionally, SDUSD resources and data "shall not be used, directly or by others, to compile a list, registry, or database of individuals based on national origin, immigration status, religion, or other category of individual characteristics protected against unlawful discrimination," according to district policies.

Staff must also take prompt steps to intervene and investigate instances of bullying, harassment and intimidation, as well as report all instances of sex discrimination and sex-based harassment to the district's Title IX office, officials said.

"When students feel safe and supported, they're able to fully engage in their learning and reach their full potential," said Shana Hazan, SDUSD trustee. "That's why our board and district team are committed to creating school environments that reduce stress, promote wellness, and provide the stable, nurturing relationships every child needs to thrive.

"This is the work that often goes unnoticed and is essential to ensuring all students feel welcome, protected, and empowered to succeed."

Beyond the district, Gloria E. Ciriza, San Diego County Superintendent of Schools, encouraged other schools and districts to take precautions, even if no action has yet been taken in county schools.