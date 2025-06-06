North County LGBTQ Resource Center rejects Pride month proclamation over Oceanside’s Pride flag reversal

For the last 17 years, the city of Oceanside has proclaimed June as Pride month.

But this year, that proclamation was rejected by the North County LGBTQ Resource Center.

"I'm extremely disappointed and angry ... this was just a little bit too much for us to come here, get a picture taken, and celebrate the proclamation. We just can't do that," said Max Disposti, the founder and executive director of the resource center.

He says the rejection comes after Oceanside reversed their decision to fly the Pride flag.

In May, the city council voted 3 to 2 to display the Pride flag at city hall for the first time.

But during a second reading two weeks later, one of the supporting council members changed his mind.

"This has been a very difficult experience. Probably the hardest I have had since being in leadership. I've been wrestling with this ... every conversation. Just based on those conversations that I've had, I cannot support the resolution," said Council Member Jimmy Figueroa.

He changed his vote, killing the resolution.

In a later meeting, he explained that his decision came from a belief in keeping government spaces in Oceanside neutral.

"As a council member, I want to ensure that Oceanside City Hall remains neutral and a place that represents every community member equally from all backgrounds, cultures, and beliefs. This was not an easy decision," he said.

Disposti with the North County LGBTQ Resource Center says the stance of neutrality is like siding with the oppressive majority, at a time when LGBTQ+ communities are under attack.

"It's the time for us to ask, just for a symbol of representation in a time where, not just LGBT rights, but identities are under attack," Disposti said.

He explains that the difference between the Pride flag and other flags comes down to identity.

"There is always this narrative about, 'Oh, then we have to say yes to the Nazi flag.' If you cannot stand up to bigotry and flags that represent not community or individual identity ... it's about opinions," Disposti said. "That's the difference between the rainbow flag and any other flags. It's not an opinion flag ... it's part of our identity."

Disposti says many members of the LGBTQ+ community in Oceanside feel like the city turned its back to them.

The LGBTQ Resource Center is located in Oceanside and currently hosts the city's only safe parking program and the region's annual Pride event.

The city halls of Carlsbad, Encinitas and Vista are the only North County cities that display the Pride flag in June.

