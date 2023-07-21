San Diego County issues water closure at Tecolote Shores after sewage spill

A water contact closure was issued by the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality for Tecolote Shores at East Mission Bay on Friday after about 2,000 gallons of sewage were released into the bay, impacting recreational waters.

Sewage contamination signs have been posted, and samples will be collected to assess water-quality impacts. The public is advised to avoid water contact as the water may cause illness.

The county already has several water contact closures or advisories in place, including: