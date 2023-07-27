Average San Diego County gas price rises to highest amount since Nov. 29

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Thursday to its highest amount since Nov. 29, increasing 1.2 cents to $4.995, one day after recording its largest increase since April 4, at 2.7 cents.

The average price has increased three consecutive days, rising 4.6 cents, after dropping 1.3 cents over the previous seven days, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 4.3 cents more than one week ago and 11.8 cents higher than one month ago but 65.2 cents less than one year ago.

The average price has dropped $1.378 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5.

The national average price rose for the ninth consecutive day, increasing 2.7 cents to $3.714. It has risen 15.1 cents over the past nine days, including 5.1 cents Wednesday.

The national average price is 13.4 cents more than one week ago and 15 cents higher than one month ago but 58.8 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.302 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

