Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Weathered: After The La Firestorm

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published January 6, 2026 at 11:36 AM PST
Host Maiya May and Altadena resident Zaire Calvin.
Balanced Media
/
PBS
Host Maiya May and Altadena resident Zaire Calvin.

Premieres Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+ / Encores Sunday, Jan. 11 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Thursday, Jan. 15 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2

Nearly a year after the devastating Los Angeles fires, Maiya May returns to document the rebuild and finds communities still grappling with loss but determined to move forward.

Weathered host Maiya May and community firefighter Keegan Gibbs.
Balanced Media
/
PBS
Weathered host Maiya May and community firefighter Keegan Gibbs.

She investigates survivors’ most pressing questions and concerns, leading her to an inspiring new approach to preventing this kind of disaster from happening again, and locals who are working to make their community a model for recovery and resilience.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
First Look at Weathered: After the LA Firestorm

Watch On Your Schedule: "Weathered: After The La Firestorm" will be available to stream with KPBS+, a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News