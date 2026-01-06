Premieres Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+ / Encores Sunday, Jan. 11 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Thursday, Jan. 15 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2

Nearly a year after the devastating Los Angeles fires, Maiya May returns to document the rebuild and finds communities still grappling with loss but determined to move forward.

Balanced Media / PBS Weathered host Maiya May and community firefighter Keegan Gibbs.

She investigates survivors’ most pressing questions and concerns, leading her to an inspiring new approach to preventing this kind of disaster from happening again, and locals who are working to make their community a model for recovery and resilience.

First Look at Weathered: After the LA Firestorm

