Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Environment

Rain in the forecast for San Diego County

By Lara McCaffrey / Web Producer
Contributors: City News Service
Published March 22, 2024 at 1:41 PM PDT
Rain soaks
Carolyne Corelis
/
KPBS
Rain soaks an onramp to State Route 78 East. San Diego County, Calif. Feb. 5, 2024.

A Pacific storm is bringing rain to San Diego County on Saturday and Sunday — the first weekend of spring.

Precipitation from a weakening cold front will move across the county on Saturday. Showers will begin Saturday morning and end Sunday night.

Rainfall totals for the county are expected to range from one-half to three-quarters of an inch near the coast to 1 to 2 inches in the mountains.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Crowds arrive at Petco Park for the San Diego Padres 2023 Fanfest.
Living
RELATED: Padres move up Seidler ceremony, cancel FanFest due to rain forecast
City News Service

There’s a slight chance of thunderstorms for late Saturday night and Sunday.

Strong, gusty west winds are also expected with the strongest along and below desert slopes of the mountains up to 70 miles per hour. Near the coast, winds could get up to 40 miles per hour.

Due to the weather forecast, the San Diego Padres canceled Sunday’s FanFest. The annual event celebrates the start of baseball season in San Diego.

A celebration of life for the team’s late chair and owner Peter Seidler is still on the schedule. However, the event will be moved up two hours to avoid the rainfall. The celebration of life will now start at 11 a.m. at Petco Park.

Tags

Environment Weather
Lara McCaffrey
As web producer, Lara McCaffrey is responsible for writing web stories, copy editing and updating the station’s website. Prior to joining KPBS, Lara worked as a freelance journalist for San Diego CityBeat, HerMoney, OK Whatever, Out There podcast and more. She also interned for Psychology Today and reached millions of readers as a senior content creator at digital media company 101 Network. Lara has a master's in journalism from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism and a bachelor's in political science from University of California, San Diego.
See stories by Lara McCaffrey
More News