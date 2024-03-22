Rain in the forecast for San Diego County

A Pacific storm is bringing rain to San Diego County on Saturday and Sunday — the first weekend of spring.

Precipitation from a weakening cold front will move across the county on Saturday. Showers will begin Saturday morning and end Sunday night.

Rainfall totals for the county are expected to range from one-half to three-quarters of an inch near the coast to 1 to 2 inches in the mountains.

There’s a slight chance of thunderstorms for late Saturday night and Sunday.

Strong, gusty west winds are also expected with the strongest along and below desert slopes of the mountains up to 70 miles per hour. Near the coast, winds could get up to 40 miles per hour.

Due to the weather forecast, the San Diego Padres canceled Sunday’s FanFest. The annual event celebrates the start of baseball season in San Diego.

A celebration of life for the team’s late chair and owner Peter Seidler is still on the schedule. However, the event will be moved up two hours to avoid the rainfall. The celebration of life will now start at 11 a.m. at Petco Park.