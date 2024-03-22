Give Now
Padres move up Seidler ceremony, cancel FanFest due to rain forecast

By City News Service
Published March 22, 2024 at 8:17 AM PDT
Crowds arrive at Petco Park for the San Diego Padres 2023 Fanfest.
Bennett Lacy
/
KPBS
Crowds arrive at Petco Park for the San Diego Padres 2023 Fanfest.

The San Diego Padres canceled Sunday's planned FanFest and moved up Saturday's celebration of life ceremony for their late chairman and owner Peter Seidler by two hours due this weekend's expected rain.

The celebration of Seidler's life will begin at 11 a.m. at Petco Park with the Home Plate Gate opening at 10 a.m.

Seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Parking is free and available in neighboring Padres-controlled lots, including the Lexus Premier and Tailgate lots and Padres Parkade. The ceremony will also be livestreamed at www.padres.com.

Seidler died Nov. 14 at the age of 63.

FanFest ticketholders will have the opportunity to claim up to four free tickets to attend either Monday or Tuesday's exhibition games against the Seattle Mariners at Petco Park.

