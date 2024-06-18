Mosquito larvicide drop planned later this month in Tijuana River Valley

San Diego County officials are planning to conduct an aerial larvicide drop on about 50 rivers, streams, ponds and other waterways in the Tijuana River Valley as part of efforts to limit mosquito breeding in the area.

The larvicide drops will be conducted via helicopter on June 26 and 27, marking the second round of such aerial drops in the area this month.

County officials said the larvicide drops are a precautionary measure after standing water — which can support mosquito breeding — was discovered in the region.

To report mosquito activity or request a mosquito inspection from the county, contact the Vector Control Program at 858-694-2888 or vector@sdcounty.ca.gov.

According to the county, the larvicide will not harm people or pets, but will kill mosquito larvae before they can grow into adults and spread diseases such as West Nile virus. No local West Nile virus cases in humans have been reported this year, but some mosquitoes and birds did test positive for the virus.

Along with aerial drops, vector control crews have been conducting surveillance of mosquitoes and larvicide treatments by ground.

County officials advised residents to help prevent mosquito breeding by dumping or removing any items that can hold water and to obtain mosquito fish, which are given out for free by county officials. Mosquito fish distribution centers are listed online.

"We're at the peak of mosquito season right now, so we all need to be proactive and take measures to prevent exposure to mosquitoes," said John-Ross Glueck, interim director of the county's Environmental Health Division. "In addition to the county's diligent vector control efforts, people can make a difference at home or work."

