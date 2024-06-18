San Diego deputy fire chief says Post Fire signals earlier, drier fire season

San Diego firefighters are helping fight the Post Fire near Gorman, California. The fire has burned more than 15,600 acres since Saturday. It was 24% contained as of Tuesday afternoon.

“Having a fire that large in Southern California, earlier than July, shows me and should show San Diegans the fact that we’re drying out,” said San Diego Fire-Rescue Deputy Chief Dan Eddy. “We’re drying out earlier than we did before, so fire conditions are going to be increased.”

Nearly 1,700 personnel have been assigned to the fire, according to Cal Fire. Eddy said that includes a 22-person team from San Diego. He expects other communities to also ask San Diego for help in the coming days.

“I would expect to the north of us — L.A. County, Orange County, Riverside, Santa Barbara — if they get something, they’re already thin,” he said. “So they’re going to be requesting help from us.”

Cal Fire said firefighters worked overnight Monday to stop the Post Fire from spreading. They said dense fuels are keeping it burning .

Eddy said that’s something for San Diego County residents to keep in mind, after heavy winter rains helped vegetation grow in recent years.

“If it’s this dry right now in June, it’s going to be that much drier in October when we get Santa Anas or sundowners or the winds that come, and that’s what worries me,” he said.

Another group of San Diego firefighters returned Monday night from Riverside County, where the Lisa Fire is now 100% contained. Cal Fire says that fire started Sunday afternoon and burned 890 acres.

The causes of both fires are under investigation.

Eddy said it’s important to follow evacuation orders and have a “go bag” ready with food, water, cash and a day’s worth of clothing. He recommends double checking that any kids’ clothing packed in previous fire seasons go bags still fits.

“If you’re told to go, go,” he said.