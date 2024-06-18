Give Now
Environment

San Diego deputy fire chief says Post Fire signals earlier, drier fire season

By Katie Anastas / General Assignment Reporter
Contributors: Bennett Lacy / Producer
Published June 18, 2024 at 5:16 PM PDT
San Diego firefighters are helping fight the Post Fire near Gorman, California. KPBS reporter Katie Anastas says thick, dry vegetation is keeping the fire burning.

San Diego firefighters are helping fight the Post Fire near Gorman, California. The fire has burned more than 15,600 acres since Saturday. It was 24% contained as of Tuesday afternoon.

“Having a fire that large in Southern California, earlier than July, shows me and should show San Diegans the fact that we’re drying out,” said San Diego Fire-Rescue Deputy Chief Dan Eddy. “We’re drying out earlier than we did before, so fire conditions are going to be increased.”

Nearly 1,700 personnel have been assigned to the fire, according to Cal Fire. Eddy said that includes a 22-person team from San Diego. He expects other communities to also ask San Diego for help in the coming days.

“I would expect to the north of us — L.A. County, Orange County, Riverside, Santa Barbara — if they get something, they’re already thin,” he said. “So they’re going to be requesting help from us.”

Cal Fire said firefighters worked overnight Monday to stop the Post Fire from spreading. They said dense fuels are keeping it burning.

Eddy said that’s something for San Diego County residents to keep in mind, after heavy winter rains helped vegetation grow in recent years.

“If it’s this dry right now in June, it’s going to be that much drier in October when we get Santa Anas or sundowners or the winds that come, and that’s what worries me,” he said.

Another group of San Diego firefighters returned Monday night from Riverside County, where the Lisa Fire is now 100% contained. Cal Fire says that fire started Sunday afternoon and burned 890 acres.

The causes of both fires are under investigation.

Eddy said it’s important to follow evacuation orders and have a “go bag” ready with food, water, cash and a day’s worth of clothing. He recommends double checking that any kids’ clothing packed in previous fire seasons go bags still fits.

“If you’re told to go, go,” he said.

San Diego County residents can sign up for emergency alerts to their cell phones or email at alertsandiego.org or download the SD Emergency app. San Diego Fire-Rescue also has guides in English and Spanish with recommendations on how to prepare for an emergency.

Environment WildfiresWeatherCalifornia
Katie Anastas
Katie Anastas is a general assignment reporter for KPBS News, covering a wide range of different issues that affect the diverse neighborhoods of San Diego County. Katie has worked as a reporter at KTOO in Juneau, Alaska where she's covered city and tribal government, housing, tourism and statewide education issues.
See stories by Katie Anastas
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
