Coronado shoreline open after meeting state health standards

The Coronado coastline was open to the public Tuesday following an improved water quality sample, the county Department of Environmental Health and Quality announced.

On Sunday, the county said the Coronado beach area was closed due to excessive bacteria levels. Late Monday afternoon, DEHQ officials said that samples met state health standards.

More information on water contamination in San Diego County can be found at www.sdbeachinfo.com.

Closures remained in effect for the following coastlines due to high bacteria levels: Tijuana Slough, Imperial Beach and Silver Strand, from the International Border to south of Avenida Lunar.

"The public is advised to avoid water contact as the water is impacted by sewage and may cause illness," officials said.

An advisory remained in effect for the La Jolla Children's Pool and Ocean Beach's dog beach, according to the county.

