Dangerously hot temperatures head to parts of San Diego County

Dangerously hot temperatures are in the forecast Friday in parts of San Diego County with an excessive heat watch in effect in the desert communities.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat watch from Saturday morning until Sunday in Banning and the San Gorgonio Pass where high temperatures are expected between 110 and 115 and lows between 87 and 90.

The heat watch is also in effect in Cathedral City and Borrego Springs where highs are expected between 113 and 117 and lows between 85 and 90.

Breezy conditions are in the forecast in the valleys where highs are expected between 87 and 92 Friday. Thunderstorms are predicted in the mountains with highs from 89 to 99.

The NWS recommends drinking plenty of fluids, staying in an air- conditioned room, staying out of the sun, and checking up on relatives and neighbors.