Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Environment

Dangerously hot temperatures head to parts of San Diego County

By City News Service
Published August 2, 2024 at 10:57 AM PDT
As the heat breaks records, remember that preventing heatstroke or heat exhaustion takes planning ahead to ensure you stay hydrated and can cool off frequently.
David J. Phillip
/
AP
As the heat breaks records, remember that preventing heatstroke or heat exhaustion takes planning ahead to ensure you stay hydrated and can cool off frequently.
The sun sets over a geothermal power plant on April 26, 2024 near Calipatria in Imperial County.
Health
Another heat wave is coming to parts of San Diego and Imperial County. Here’s how to stay safe
Kori Suzuki

Dangerously hot temperatures are in the forecast Friday in parts of San Diego County with an excessive heat watch in effect in the desert communities.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat watch from Saturday morning until Sunday in Banning and the San Gorgonio Pass where high temperatures are expected between 110 and 115 and lows between 87 and 90.

The heat watch is also in effect in Cathedral City and Borrego Springs where highs are expected between 113 and 117 and lows between 85 and 90.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Breezy conditions are in the forecast in the valleys where highs are expected between 87 and 92 Friday. Thunderstorms are predicted in the mountains with highs from 89 to 99.

The NWS recommends drinking plenty of fluids, staying in an air- conditioned room, staying out of the sun, and checking up on relatives and neighbors.

Resources for staying cool during hot weather

Tags

Environment Weather
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News