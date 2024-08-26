Safe to swim? Several beaches closed due to high bacteria levels
Several San Diego County beaches are closed to swimmers and surfers Monday because of high bacteria levels, according to county health officials.
Water contact closures have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:
- Silver Strand Shoreline, ocean shoreline from north Carnation to south Avenida Lunar
- Imperial Beach Shorelines, ocean shoreline from the south end of Seacoast Drive to north of Carnation Avenue
- Tijuana Slough Shoreline, ocean shoreline from U.S./Mexico border, including Border Field State Park and the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge
Additionally, water contact advisories were issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:
Advertisement
- La Jolla, Children's Pool
- Mission Bay, North Cove
- Coronado, Avenida Lunar
- San Diego Bay, Coronado — Tidelands Park Shoreline
- Vacation Isle, 150 feet each side of the southern drain
- Del Mar, San Dieguito River outlet — 150 feet north and south
More information on water contamination in San Diego County can be found at sdbeachinfo.com.
Related