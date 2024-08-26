Give Now
Environment

Safe to swim? Several beaches closed due to high bacteria levels

By City News Service
Published August 26, 2024 at 12:21 PM PDT
A front loader moves sand near the Imperial Beach pier while the water is off-limits to swimming and surfing on Jun. 21, 2023
Erik Anderson
A front loader moves sand near the Imperial Beach pier while the water is off-limits to swimming and surfing on Jun. 21, 2023

Several San Diego County beaches are closed to swimmers and surfers Monday because of high bacteria levels, according to county health officials.

Water contact closures have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

  • Silver Strand Shoreline, ocean shoreline from north Carnation to south Avenida Lunar
  • Imperial Beach Shorelines, ocean shoreline from the south end of Seacoast Drive to north of Carnation Avenue
  • Tijuana Slough Shoreline, ocean shoreline from U.S./Mexico border, including Border Field State Park and the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge

Additionally, water contact advisories were issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

  • La Jolla, Children's Pool
  • Mission Bay, North Cove
  • Coronado, Avenida Lunar
  • San Diego Bay, Coronado — Tidelands Park Shoreline
  • Vacation Isle, 150 feet each side of the southern drain
  • Del Mar, San Dieguito River outlet — 150 feet north and south

More information on water contamination in San Diego County can be found at sdbeachinfo.com.

