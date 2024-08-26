Safe to swim? Several beaches closed due to high bacteria levels

Several San Diego County beaches are closed to swimmers and surfers Monday because of high bacteria levels, according to county health officials.

Water contact closures have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:



Silver Strand Shoreline, ocean shoreline from north Carnation to south Avenida Lunar

Imperial Beach Shorelines, ocean shoreline from the south end of Seacoast Drive to north of Carnation Avenue

Tijuana Slough Shoreline, ocean shoreline from U.S./Mexico border, including Border Field State Park and the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge

Additionally, water contact advisories were issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:



La Jolla, Children's Pool

Mission Bay, North Cove

Coronado, Avenida Lunar

San Diego Bay, Coronado — Tidelands Park Shoreline

Vacation Isle, 150 feet each side of the southern drain

Del Mar, San Dieguito River outlet — 150 feet north and south

More information on water contamination in San Diego County can be found at sdbeachinfo.com.