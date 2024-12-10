Fast-moving wildfire erupts near Tecate

A wildfire erupted in the far southern reaches of San Diego County Tuesday amid extremely windy and dry conditions, rapidly blackening dozens of open acres and prompting evacuations of back-country homes.

The blaze broke out for unknown reasons shortly before 10:30 a.m. south of state Route 94 near Little Tecate Peak, a few miles north of the U.S.- Mexico border, according to Cal Fire.

Within a half-hour, the flames — which were moving "with a critical rate of spread" and posing a threat of becoming "a major fire" — had charred roughly 30 open acres as crews fought them on the ground and aboard water-dropping helicopters, according to the state agency.

Due to the gusty Santa Ana conditions, it was not immediately clear if firefighters would be able to use air tankers to battle the blaze, Cal Fire Capt. Mike Cornette said.

As of midday, an evacuation order was in effect for areas south of SR- 94, just west of Barrett School Road, east of Little Tecate Road and just north of Little Tecate Peak, according to Alert San Diego, a public-notification system run by the county Office of Emergency Services.

Just to the west of that zone, residents were being advised to be ready to clear out of their homes on short notice.

A temporary shelter for the displaced was operating at Regal Edwards Rancho San Diego, a movie multiplex at 2951 Jamacha Road.