Mild weather expected in San Diego County this week

Gradual warming is expected in San Diego County starting Monday, with periods of mild winds by mid-week and cooler weather expected by next weekend, forecaster said.

Inland valley areas will see patchy fog in the mornings until at least Tuesday, with a mix of partly cloudy and sunny conditions through the week and highs in the mid-70s, according to the National Weather Service.

Mountain areas will see highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Coastal San Diego will see sunny days by mid-week, with highs in the mid-60s.

On Sunday, downtown San Diego was partly sunny, with a high near 62 and light wind. The overnight low was expected to be around 49.

Monday's San Diego surf forecast includes a moderate-risk rip current, with surf from 3 to 5 feet, water temperature 56 to 59 degrees and west swell from 270 degrees.

Forecasters said patchy fog over the waters could be expected into Monday morning, with visibility dropping to near 1 nautical mile at times. Stronger onshore flow is expected to pick up Sunday afternoon, with gusts near 20 knots expected in the outer waters.

"High pressure aloft will bring fair weather today except for patchy lingering low clouds this afternoon at the coast and areas of low clouds and fog tonight and early Monday," the NWS said.