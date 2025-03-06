Winter storm moves through San Diego County

A winter weather warning is in effect in parts of the San Diego County in mountain communities Thursday with heavy snow and windy conditions expected.

The winter weather warning for Pine Valley and Alpine will be in effect until 10 a.m. Friday with wet snow and up to 5 inches of snow above elevations of 4,000 feet in the forecast.

A wind advisory will be in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday for county deserts.

Due to strong winds and hazardous road conditions, schools in Mountain Empire Unified School District will be closed Thursday for the safety of students and staff members, according to San Diego County Office of Education.

The National Weather Service is warning drivers to plan for slippery road conditions and hazardous conditions could impact commutes Thursday.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout San Diego County starting Wednesday, with periods of gusty winds.

Additionally, beach hazard alerts will also be in effect through late Thursday night for coastal areas.

This week looks fairly cool, with daytime temperatures in the low 60s for the coast and valleys, mid-40s in the mountains and the mid-60s to low 70s for the deserts.

Thursday's San Diego surf forecast includes a high-risk rip current, with surf from 3 to 6, sets to 7 feet, water temperature 58 to 60 and swell from 270 degrees.

Marine forecasters said northwest winds of 20 to 25 knots with some gusts exceeding 30 knots and seas 9 to 14 feet will lead to hazardous boating conditions.

"Stronger westerly winds and higher seas will arrive Wednesday night and continue into Friday morning," the NWS said.