Wildfire erupts in Campo area

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

A wildfire swept over brushy terrain in the far southeastern reaches of San Diego County Thursday, threatening structures as ground and airborne crews worked to subdue the flames.



Posta Fire

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons at about noon off La Posta Road in Campo, just north of state Route 94 and about four miles from the U.S.- Mexico border, according to Cal Fire.



Evacuation orders

An evacuation warning has been issued for the area north and south of La Posta Road, east of La Posta Truck Trail and West of Miller Valley Road. See a map here.