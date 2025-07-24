Wildfire erupts in Campo area
Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
A wildfire swept over brushy terrain in the far southeastern reaches of San Diego County Thursday, threatening structures as ground and airborne crews worked to subdue the flames.
Posta Fire
The blaze erupted for unknown reasons at about noon off La Posta Road in Campo, just north of state Route 94 and about four miles from the U.S.- Mexico border, according to Cal Fire.
Evacuation orders
An evacuation warning has been issued for the area north and south of La Posta Road, east of La Posta Truck Trail and West of Miller Valley Road. See a map here.
What to pack in an emergency kit:
- A 3-day supply of non-perishable food & 3 gallons of water per person
- A map with at least 2 evacuation routes
- Necessary prescriptions or medications
- A change of clothes & extra eyeglasses/contact lenses
- Extra car keys, credit cards, cash, or traveler’s checks
- A first aid kit & sanitation supplies
- A flashlight & battery-powered radio with extra batteries
- Copies of important documents (birth certificates, passports, etc.)
- Pet food & water
Always have sturdy shoes and a flashlight near your bed, ready for sudden night evacuations.
If time allows, consider adding:
- Valuables that are easy to carry
- Family photos and irreplaceable items
- Personal computer data on hard drives and disks
- Chargers for cell phones and laptops
Source: CalFire