Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Environment

Wildfire erupts in Campo area

By City News Service
Contributors: Brenden Tuccinardi / Web Producer
Published July 24, 2025 at 1:15 PM PDT
Updated July 24, 2025 at 1:15 PM PDT
The Posta Fire burns in Campo on July 24, 2025.
ALERT California/UCSD
The Posta Fire burns in Campo on July 24, 2025.

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

A wildfire swept over brushy terrain in the far southeastern reaches of San Diego County Thursday, threatening structures as ground and airborne crews worked to subdue the flames.

Posta Fire

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons at about noon off La Posta Road in Campo, just north of state Route 94 and about four miles from the U.S.- Mexico border, according to Cal Fire.

Evacuation orders

An evacuation warning has been issued for the area north and south of La Posta Road, east of La Posta Truck Trail and West of Miller Valley Road. See a map here.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

What to pack in an emergency kit:

  • A 3-day supply of non-perishable food & 3 gallons of water per person
  • A map with at least 2 evacuation routes
  • Necessary prescriptions or medications
  • A change of clothes & extra eyeglasses/contact lenses
  • Extra car keys, credit cards, cash, or traveler’s checks
  • A first aid kit & sanitation supplies
  • A flashlight & battery-powered radio with extra batteries
  • Copies of important documents (birth certificates, passports, etc.)
  • Pet food & water

Always have sturdy shoes and a flashlight near your bed, ready for sudden night evacuations.

If time allows, consider adding:

  • Valuables that are easy to carry
  • Family photos and irreplaceable items
  • Personal computer data on hard drives and disks
  • Chargers for cell phones and laptops

Source: CalFire

Tags

Environment Wildfires

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News