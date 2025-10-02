SDG&E customers to receive $81 credit off power bill thanks to state program

A California Climate Credit program will give San Diego Gas & Electric customers an $81.38 credit on their energy bill in October, it was announced today.

The program, administered by the California Public Utilities Commission, is part of an effort by the state to fight climate change.

"Thanks to collaboration with the California Public Utilities Commission, many households will see lower energy bills in October," said Dana Golan, chief customer officer for SDG&E. "For those facing financial challenges, we encourage you to reach out — our teams are here to help connect you with assistance programs that are designed to meet your specific needs."

The twice-a-year electric California Climate Credit of $81.38 was first applied to residential customer bills in April. Customers with natural gas service also received an additional $54 as part of the annual credit. Altogether, residential customers who receive both electric and gas service from SDG&E will see a total of $217 in bill reductions from the California Climate Credit in 2025.

The credits come from a California Cap-and-Trade Program that "requires polluters to pay for climate pollution," a CPUC statement read. Credits are distributed in April and October each year.

Billing cycles vary, so not everyone will see the bill credit at the same time in October, but no action is required to receive it. It will automatically be credited to all gas and electricity customers — including community choice aggregation customers and master-metered customers.