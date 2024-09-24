Day of the Dead: Celebrate memories of lost loved ones on KPBS' digital community altar

Día de Muertos or Day of the Dead is a popular tradition celebrated in Mexico, as well as many parts of Central America and the United States It's devoted to celebrating death, life and memories of the departed.

Its roots date back to before the arrival of the Spanish to the Indigenous peoples of Mexico, who held parties to help guide the departed to their resting places. It was also believed that the dead could return to the world of the living — at least temporarily.

KPBS is hosting a digital community ofrenda, or altar, again this year, where you can submit a memory celebrating a loved one who has passed away.

If you have a remembrance you want to share, all you need to do is submit it in the form below or you can also call ‪(619) 630-8516 and leave a voice or text message sharing a memory of your loved one.

Make sure to include your loved one’s name, their relationship to you, your name, and where you are from. Deadline to submit your ofrenda is Oct. 23.

If you're unable to see the form above, go to kpbs.org/dayofthedead to submit your ofrenda or call ‪(619) 630-8516 to leave a voice or text message.