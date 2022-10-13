Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Health

San Diego health officials warn of severe flu season

By Jacob Aere / Speak City Heights Reporter
Contributors: Matthew Bowler / Video Journalist
Published October 13, 2022 at 5:43 PM PDT

It’s mid-October, and cold and flu season is bearing down on San Diego residents.

The past couple of years have been mild for colds and flus, thanks in part to social distancing and mask wearing to protect against COVID-19. But, now, many of those precautions have gone by the wayside.

FLU SHOT 2021 11 01.jpg
KPBS Midday Edition
Flu season, fall surge could spell end-of-year COVID trouble
Harrison Patiño
Jade Hindmon

Dr. Cameron Kaiser of the San Diego County Health Department said that was creating some challenging scenarios at local schools.

“We’re looking at a reported outbreak of flu-like illness at Patrick Henry High School — largely fever, cough, respiratory symptoms. And we're also investigating some similar reports at Del Norte High School. While this is preliminary, a number of them are already testing positive for Influenza A,” he said.

patrick-henry-highschool-2.jpg
Health
RELATED: Outbreak of flu-like symptoms reported at Patrick Henry High School
City News Service

Vanessa Alvarado is the mother of two students at Patrick Henry High School, where hundreds of high schoolers have been out sick this week.

“We’ve had my youngest in bed since Sunday morning. And it was almost immediately after the homecoming dance. She had a 103 fever — she slept the entire day Sunday,” Alvarado told KPBS. “My oldest was sick for about two days, so a little less affected.”

The issue isn't limited to Patrick Henry High School. The Poway Unified School District also has large numbers of students under the weather.

A San Diego health care worker prepares a flu vaccine in this undated photo.
Local
RELATED: County health officials urge residents to get flu, coronavirus vaccines
City News Service

Christine Paik is the chief communications officer for the district.

“One of our schools, Del Norte, seems to be particularly impacted. We don't know for 100% certain that it's all flu, but we do know there are many students out — about 400 yesterday and the day before — with flu-like symptoms,” she said.

Paik said that was more than three times the usual number of absences for the school of just over 2,500 students.

FLU SHOT 2021 11 01.jpg
Local
RELATED: Schedule vaccinations before indoor holiday gatherings, county urges
City News Service

Kaiser said the reason many students were sick could be a mixture of a bad flu season and other illnesses.

“Flu A is the harder hitter of the two major types of flu we deal with annually. And we're already seeing an early rise in flu and other kinds of respiratory viruses in the county,” he said. “It wouldn't surprise me in the slightest if we hear more of these reported outbreaks in other places, and not just high schools either. ”

So far, there have been more than 1,000 confirmed flu cases in the county since July. There were only 200 for the same period in 2021.

Kaiser urged San Diegans to get their flu shots as soon as possible in order to combat this year’s early and fast-spreading flu.

Tags

Health Health Care
Jacob Aere
I report on City Heights and communities south of the Interstate 8 freeway. My beat covers housing, transportation, census and immigration policy, and a number of other issues important to these neighborhoods. No matter the topic, I seek the overlooked voices of these diverse communities to tell their stories.
See stories by Jacob Aere
What are issues affecting San Diego's most vulnerable?

Voter Hub - Newsletters promo
Get ready to vote
Get general information about the election, news coverage, explainers on key races and propositions, an interactive ballot guide, results on election day and more.
Launch →
More News