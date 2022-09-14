Give Now
Flu season, fall surge could spell end-of-year COVID trouble

By Harrison Patiño / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition,  Jade Hindmon / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host
Published September 14, 2022 at 4:16 PM PDT
FLU SHOT 2021 11 01.jpg
Matthew Bowler
/
KPBS
Drive-thru flu shot clinic at Sharp HealthCare Coronado hospital, Nov. 1, 2021.

Last week, the CDC approved a new COVID-19 booster shot, which specifically targets the highly-contagious omicron variant.

COVID-19-Vaccine_04-1.jpg
Danielle Dawson

The variant-specific dose is expected to give recipients elevated protection from the dominant omicron strain — although clinical data on exactly how long the protection will last is scarce.

Health experts hope the recent approval will lessen the burden of a fall and winter surge, which could be further complicated by the approaching flu season.

Some doctors are recommending that both the flu shot and COVID-19 booster be taken at the same time in order to reduce the likelihood of serious illness and ultimately reduce the strain on the nation's healthcare system.

Gearing up for fall, health officials are recommending a new round of booster shots.
John Carroll

Dr. Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, says that while combining the two vaccines is safe, people should get the booster now and wait to get the flu shot until just before the flu season ramps up.

"Flu vaccines aren't nearly as effective as the COVID vaccines and boosters, so if you're going to get one this might be a little bit early," he said.

He joined Midday Edition on Wednesday with more on the latest COVID-19 information and booster guidance.

What do you want to hear hosts Jade Hindmon and Maureen Cavanaugh talk about on Midday?

What do you want to hear hosts Jade Hindmon and Maureen Cavanaugh talk about on Midday?

