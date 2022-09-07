Who should get the new COVID booster and when?

A call from the Biden Administration Wednesday morning was made for most people to get the new COVID-19 booster.

“We expect millions of people to get the shot this month as folks get back to school, get back to work and get back into their regular routines after the summer," said Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator.

But who should get the new shot, and when?

KPBS reached out to health systems around the county and the county health department. No one was available for an interview, but KPBS submitted a list of questions to the county.

As to who and when, health department spokesperson Michael Workman said, “Anyone over 18 (years of age) who has had at least two vaccines with the last one coming at least two months ago, those with comorbidities, should check with their health provider and then schedule a booster.”

The problem has been one of supply. While some medical providers and pharmacists have gotten the new vaccine, it wasn't available to county health providers until late Wednesday.

The county said the vaccine will be available Thursday and Friday at three locations: In Chula Vista at the South Region Live Well Center, the East Public Health Center in El Cajon and the Central Region Public Health Center on University Avenue. Each site has a limited number of doses per day, which will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis.

A county spokesman said they expect to receive more vaccines on Friday.

At Scripps Health, a spokesperson said they had already requested 8,000 doses, and that they expect to get them sometime this week.

The new booster combines elements of the original vaccine along with protection against the currently circulating versions of omicron.

Now that school is back in session, parents question if their children should receive a booster. The county health department says, "yes."

Children 12 years and older can get the Pfizer version. The Moderna vaccine is for people ages 18 and up.

San Diego County has fared better than most in the country when it comes to COVID-19. As the county heads into fall and winter, there is hope of increasing immunity. For now, COVID-19 can stay right where it is — in the low-risk category.