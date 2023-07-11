Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Health

We want to hear from you: What questions do you have about weight loss drugs?

By Andrew Bracken / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Published July 11, 2023 at 6:04 PM PDT
This image provided by Novo Nordisk shows a package of the company's semaglutide medication, named Wegovy. On Friday, the FDA said this new version of a popular diabetes medicine could be sold as a weight-loss drug.
Cristian Mihaila AP
This image provided by Novo Nordisk shows a package of the company's semaglutide medication, named Wegovy. On Friday, the FDA said this new version of a popular diabetes medicine could be sold as a weight-loss drug.

The success of weight loss medications, such as Ozempic and Wegovy, have ushered in a new era in weight loss treatment. Semaglutide and similar medications have proven effective in treating obesity and diabetes. But the popularity of the drugs have led to shortages, leading some of those who most need the medication struggling to find it.

But the medications are not a short-term fix for weight loss. They need to be taken on an ongoing basis, and treatments do not come cheap. Costs for many of the medications can exceed $1,000 a month.

KPBS Midday Edition wants to hear from you. What would you like to know about these new weight loss medications? Are you considering taking weight loss medications like Wegovy, Ozempic, or Mounjaro? If you are taking them, what has your experience been like?

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

You can leave your comments or questions in the box below or you can call 619-452-0228 and leave us a message sharing your thoughts. Your comments may be included on KPBS Midday Edition, so please include your name and where you’re calling from.

_

Health
Andrew Bracken
Andrew Bracken is a producer for KPBS Midday Edition. He is also the producer and host for the KPBS podcast series "My First Day" and "San Diego Conversations," a collaboration with KPBS and the National Conflict Resolution Center.
See stories by Andrew Bracken
What do you want to hear hosts Jade Hindmon and Maureen Cavanaugh talk about on Midday?

More News