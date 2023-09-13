Chula Vista looks at health care worker minimum pay

The California legislature may vote this week to phase in a $25 per hour minimum wage for health care workers, but those efforts are not stopping the Chula Vista City Council from looking at it themselves, even if they are superseded by state legislation. A majority of council members agreed on Tuesday to move a draft ordinance forward for a hearing next week.



Why it matters

The Service Employees International Union - United Healthcare Workers West (SEIU-UHW) has been gathering signatures to get initiatives on the ballot in San Diego, Chula Vista and La Mesa to establish a $25 per hour minimum pay for health facility workers. The union also supported a similar draft ordinance proposed by Chula Vista City Councilmember Andrea Cardenas. After hours of public comment and council discussion on Tuesday night, the council moved the proposal forward for a hearing. SEIU-UHW representatives said raising incomes will improve the quality of life for some of health care's lowest-paid workers. Chula Vista has two hospitals and several clinics that could be impacted.



By the numbers

Opponents said creating a $25 per hour minimum wage for health care workers in Chula Vista — or elsewhere — could have unintended consequences. Debra Espe, board chair of Sharp's Chula Vista Medical Center, said the hospital has operated at a significant loss over the last five years. Espe projected this year losses will exceed $70 million.

"If approved this ordinance will negatively impact health care programs and services that this community needs and deserves," Espe said. "In the absence of additional revenues we will be faced with some difficult decisions including program reductions and service closures."

An executive representing Scripps Health's Chula Vista hospital said the proposal would add $10 million in annual operation costs, with that hospital already projected to lose $35 million this year.

"One of the things about the state proposal that to us makes more sense is the idea of some kind of phasing in plan," said Scripps Health Regional Chief Executive Tom Gammiere.



Closer look

Senate Bill 525 would establish a $25 per hour minimum wage for health care workers across the state. Depending on facility size and patients served, it would take several years to phase in. Chula Vista's proposed ordinance would make $25 the standard city-wide starting in January. Latest revisions to SB 525 stipulate city ordinances or ballot initiatives — including this effort in Chula Vista — would be nullified should the bill pass.

Multiple health care workers spoke in favor of a $25 per hour minimum wage during Tuesday's council meeting.

"All I want is a liveable wage," said Eunice Antonio, a patient technician at Fresenius Kidney Care Eastlake Chula Vista. "I'm struggling so much."

Hospitals and clinics are calling for an economic impact study to be done.

