San Diego County prepares to roll out expanded conservatorship law amid slow statewide adoption

When Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 43 in 2023, he gave counties two years to implement the updated conservatorship laws aimed at tackling addiction and mental health issues in the homeless population. Only two counties, San Francisco and San Luis Obispo, have started implementing the law so far.

San Diego County officials said they are making strides to implement the expanded conservatorship law. This legislation broadens conservatorships to include individuals unable to ensure their own safety or medical care, extending coverage to those with substance use disorders alongside mental health issues.

Dr. Luke Bergmann from the Behavioral Health Services department said they are preparing for a significant increase in 72-hour psychiatric holds.

“These are 5150 (mental health) holds, so we anticipate, maybe, as many as thousands of additional holds being applied to people every year,” said Bergmann.

Bergman said the county worked with law enforcement, clinical and policy experts met to develop training and education that is already underway.

“Collectively, a new training was designed and developed, really based in scenarios. 'What kinds of things are we gonna see? What kinds of scenarios will we be needing to be responsive to?'"

He said so far over 100 peace officers have been trained on the new criteria.

“We have got to prepare the folks who are applying these holds. We've got to help them understand how to be responsive to some pretty complicated statutory language in real time. And, of course, under what will inevitably be somewhat messy real life circumstances,” he said.

Bergmann said the county currently has 78 detox beds for Medi-Cal patients and needs more. Plans are underway to add 21 more beds, increasing capacity by nearly 30%. Additionally, he says a new substance abuse treatment facility will add around 100 more beds by January 2025.

They have also just broken ground on the county’s 7th crisis stabilization unit in El Cajon. The units offer an alternative drop-off location other than the emergency room for individuals detained under 5150 holds.

Bergmann said the county is collaborating with the state to create new treatment settings and a system that better integrates mental health and addiction care.