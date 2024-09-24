Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Health

Drop in deaths a small ray of hope in San Diego’s fentanyl crisis

By Gustavo Solis / Investigative Border Reporter
Published September 24, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT
Narcan is available at the Live and Let Live Alano Club in Hillcrest. It is free to anyone who wants it with no questions asked. LLLAC is a Live Well partner with the San Diego County Department of Health, San Diego, CA, July 1, 2022.
Roland Lizarondo
/
KPBS
Narcan is available at the Live and Let Live Alano Club in Hillcrest. It is free to anyone who wants it with no questions asked. LLLAC is a Live Well partner with the San Diego County Department of Health, San Diego, CA, July 1, 2022.

This is the fourth in a series of stories that aim to separate fact from fiction when it comes to migrant crime. Read Part 1 and Part 2 and Part 3.

In less than a decade, fentanyl went from an unknown synthetic opioid to a leading cause of death in San Diego County.

County health officials recorded 22 fatal fentanyl overdoses in 2015. That number jumped to 468 in 2021 and then to 814 in 2022.

“We’ve made fighting fentanyl a priority because we are ground zero for it,” said San Diego District Attorney Summer Stephan.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
The U.S. and Mexico border wall is shown facing west from Otay Mesa, Sept., 20, 2022.
Border & Immigration
PART 1: 'No migrant crime wave.' Experts fact check election rhetoric
Gustavo Solis

But a small ray of hope has emerged amid those devastating numbers — fewer people died from fentanyl overdoses in 2023 than in 2022. It was the first time fentanyl deaths decreased since county health officials began tracking them.

Yet, with 749 fentanyl deaths last year, Stephan is hardly celebrating.

Instead, her office and public health experts are studying local consumption patterns and the San Diego region’s unique place in the global supply chain.

Tara McGrath, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of California, said San Diego, home to the busiest land border in North America, is “a transportation hub.”

“We are a transition point for the arrival of fentanyl,” McGrath said. “The fentanyl comes through the Mexican border and then transfers up to distribution hubs like Los Angeles and Las Vegas. Then it gets distributed to the rest of the country.”

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Bridge view of the San Ysidro border as vehicles are in line to cross into San Diego, May 14, 2021.
Border & Immigration
PART 2: American citizens smuggle more fentanyl into the US than migrants, data show
Gustavo Solis

One election year talking point that McGrath and other law enforcement are quick to debunk is the claim that fentanyl is smuggled across the border by undocumented immigrants.

The reality is most fentanyl comes through legal border crossings in San Ysidro and Otay Mesa — usually hidden in vehicles or large trucks.

While San Diego is primarily a transportation hub, it is inevitable that some of the supply will stay in the region to feed the local demand.

Unhappy accidents

Prosecutors and drug treatment experts said Mexican drug cartels created a generation of fentanyl users by secretly introducing the addictive opioid into other drugs.

During the early years of the crisis, nearly all overdose deaths were described as “accidental” because people did not know they were using fentanyl. They were taking drugs and pills that had been laced with it.

Over time that began to change.

“In 2019 and 2020, we never saw cases where somebody was seeking or asking for fentanyl,” Stephan said. “Now in 2024, we have many cases where the victims ask specifically because they’re now addicted.”

It’s a trend that treatment experts at San Diego-based A NEW Path have also noticed. April Ella is the director of operations and runs the naloxone distribution program.

“They start maybe trying to get a Xanax, but it’s laced with fentanyl,” she said. “Now they realize fentanyl is in it. They might get a little bit more addicted to it, drop the whole Xanax portion and go toward fentanyl.”

Bridge view of the San Ysidro border as vehicles are in line to cross into San Diego, May 14, 2021.
Border & Immigration
PART 3: Cartels increasingly use young US citizens for fentanyl smuggling
Gustavo Solis

Ella credits part of the decrease in fatal overdoses to increased availability of overdose reversal drug naloxone, which goes by the brand name Narcan. But she warns that fewer deaths don’t necessarily mean fewer overdoses.

Nonfatal overdoses are extremely difficult to track, Ella said.

“If they don’t go to the hospital, or they didn’t get arrested, or they didn’t get some sort of care or even call the helpline, there’s no way to track how many people are overdosing every single day,” she said.

Despite the lack of reliable data, A NEW Path has seen more demand for naloxone — which suggests more people are either overdosing or at least worried about overdosing. While out on the field, Ella said she runs into people asking for multiple kits of naloxone.

“They say, ‘I used three of those kits on my brother, on my roommate, on whoever,’” she said. “But that doesn’t mean it gets reported anywhere.”

Prosecutors believe increased collaboration between multiple agencies has also contributed to the decline in fatal fentanyl overdoses.

McGrath’s office works closely with the San Diego District Attorney, the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, and several local agencies. Everyone with its own role to play, she said.

“Identify and dismantle the cartels, that’s what the U.S. Attorney’s office does,” she said. “That is our unique piece of the puzzle.”

District Attorney Stephan says tougher drug sentencing laws are also needed. Meanwhile, advocates like Ella say that would be a return to failed policies of the war on drugs.

Tags

Health Law EnforcementBorder
Gustavo Solis
Gustavo became the Investigative Border Reporter at KPBS in 2021. He was born in Mexico City, grew up in San Diego and has two passports to prove it. He graduated from Columbia University’s School of Journalism in 2013 and has worked in New York City, Miami, Palm Springs, Los Angeles, and San Diego. In 2018 he was part of a team of reporters who shared a Pulitzer Prize for explanatory journalism. When he’s not working - and even sometimes when he should be - Gustavo is surfing on both sides of the border.
See stories by Gustavo Solis
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News