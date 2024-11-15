San Diego County nears 2,000 responses to federal border pollution health impact survey

Almost 2,000 San Diego County residents have responded to a federal survey about how pollutants in the Tijuana River Valley have impacted their lives, the county announced Friday.

The Assessment of Chemical Exposures was started by the county in partnership with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control's Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry in October. The goal was to receive feedback from people who live, work or play in south county about how the ongoing sewage pollution crisis has affected them.

"We are delighted to reach nearly 2,000 surveys already, but we know there are so many more people impacted by the sewage crisis in the area and every one of their voices is really important," said Dr. Ankita Kadakia, county interim public health officer. "We're not just collecting important data, we're hearing directly from people about how their everyday lives have changed and that's important as we look at further steps in addressing this crisis with our partners."

The survey will remain open through next Friday for anyone interested in providing responses — with a particular interest about how the pollution is impacting children in the South Bay. It asks about physical and mental health, health services used and medical history, as well as a section for pet health.

According to the county, the survey takes about 20 minutes to complete. Parents and guardians can fill out the survey for themselves and for minors in their care.

The survey can be found online but can also be filled out via phone at 800-339-4661 for older adults or people who need assistance.

The ACE survey went live immediately after the CDC's Community Assessment for Public Health Emergency Response — or CASPER — door-to-door household survey focused on the Imperial Beach and Nestor communities.

While the CASPER focused on households and families, the ACE survey is focused on people who work or live near the water from Coronado to Imperial Beach. Both surveys are intended to identify necessities for communities near the border sewage pollution crisis and its impacts on health.

The confidential assessment will be administered by county and federal teams walking the community and beach areas with a QR link to the survey. Anyone who has spent time near, in or on the water in the last 30 days is eligible to participate.