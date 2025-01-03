Study reveals gaps in reproductive health care at Las Colinas jail

Women are the fastest-growing segment of the incarcerated population, with more than 190,000 currently behind bars, according to the Prison Policy Initiative. A new study by the Urban Institute highlights the challenges women face in accessing reproductive health care at the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility in Santee.

Researchers interviewed 34 women at the facility, who reported long wait times, concerns about the quality of care, and limited ability to choose providers or treatments.

“It’s hard for them to get the care. They’re waiting a long time for that care. They’re worried about whether the care that they’re receiving is sufficient, and that tends to balloon into a level of anxiety for them and potential health consequences, too,” said David Pitts of the Urban Institute.

A third of participants also reported bias and pressure in various reproductive health services, including abortion, pregnancy testing and newborn placement decisions.

Pitts added that better communication about available services is essential.

“The biggest recommendation, honestly, is for the facility to try its best to communicate better what the options are, and to communicate with the women sort of precisely what it is that they offer,” he said.

The study’s recommendations included reducing wait times by streamlining coordination with community health providers, training staff on reproductive health discussions, allowing women to choose their provider’s gender, and boosting postpartum support services.

In response, the Sheriff’s Office stated that the findings “are not complete or reflective of our standards and practices,” noting the small sample size of the study. However, they said they are reviewing their practices to ensure consistent reproductive care delivery.