Health

Flu cases rise in San Diego as wildfire smoke worsens respiratory risks

By Heidi de Marco / Health Reporter
Contributors: Charlotte Radulovich / Video Journalist
Published January 31, 2025 at 4:35 PM PST

Flu cases in San Diego County rose by 14% between Jan. 18 and 25 according to the county's latest respiratory virus surveillance data. Health experts say lingering wildfire smoke could be making respiratory illnesses worse.

Tiny particles in wildfire smoke can weaken the lungs and immune system, increasing the risk of severe flu cases, said Dr. William Tseng, assistant chief of staff at Kaiser Permanente.

“When you catch the flu, it basically inflames your entire upper airways, right? And even lower airways as well,” Tseng said. “So it makes it weaker, and when you're weaker, a bacteria can then set in and cause a pneumonia.”

People with pre-existing lung conditions, such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease or COPD, are especially vulnerable. Even those who already had the flu aren’t necessarily in the clear, as reinfection with a different strain is possible.

To reduce risk, Tseng advised getting vaccinated, using HEPA filters indoors, avoiding smoke exposure and practicing deep breathing exercises during recovery. He also recommended wearing a mask when air quality is poor.

“Take out that mask if you need to put it on, protect yourself, because anything, including allergens and fire and smoke, can … worsen your recovery,” he said.

Tags

Health WildfiresHealth Care
Heidi de Marco
Heidi de Marco is an award-winning photojournalist and health reporter who has focused her work on producing multimedia stories that help humanize the complex health and humanitarian issues impacting marginalized and vulnerable communities in the United States and abroad.

See stories by Heidi de Marco
