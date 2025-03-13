People who need help detoxing from drugs or alcohol now have more options in North County

North County now has more beds for people to detox from drugs and alcohol addiction.

The Escondido nonprofit Interfaith Community Services opened a 32-bed detox program this month. It previously operated an 11-bed program, but saw an opportunity to expand the program as part of a larger reorganization.

"Last year, the city of Escondido passed a homelessness policy that really focused on the need for more addiction treatment beds," Interfaith's CEO Greg Anglea said. "At the same time, the county of San Diego released (a) request for proposals to actually expand those detox programs. So we saw an opportunity to align the need we see on a daily basis."

Interfaith had success with its small detox program for the past six years, serving about 200 people each year.

“More than 70% of our clients successfully complete the 14-day detox and then successfully graduate into a longer three-to-four month residential treatment program,” he said.

Anglea said there were around 22 other detox beds available in the area, including Econdido's The Fellowship Center, Serenity House, and Oceanside's Family Recovery Center. This 21-bed expansion nearly doubles the number of detox beds in North County.

They’re especially needed in Escondido, he said.

"Tragically, Escondido leads all North County cities when it comes to overdose deaths from methamphetamine and fentanyl," Anglea said. "And we see that on the streets here in Escondido.”

Last September, Interfaith received a $12 million, five-year grant from the county to add 21 more beds. But proposed cuts in Washington are creating uncertainty about the program’s future.

“Our detox program is funded through Medicaid funding administered by the county of San Diego," Anglea said. "We have a five-year contract for the expanded detox that we're talking about today. But all of these things are based upon funding availability.”

For now, those interested in participating in the detox program can contact Interfaith Community Services by calling (760) 489-6380 ext. 193 or texting (760) 203-3350.

All calls and text messages are confidential.

“Just to start the conversation. We’re here to help,” Anglea said.