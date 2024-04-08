Board of Supervisors to take up resolution for affordable housing on Del Mar Fairgrounds

The city of Del Mar is looking for ways to expand affordable housing. One direction they’re exploring is the state-owned fairgrounds.

On Tuesday, city and fairground officials will ask for support from the county board of supervisors to find out if affordable housing is even feasible on the grounds.



Why it matters

Third District Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer will bring the resolution to her fellow supervisors. At a news conference Monday, she said support from the board means a smoother planning process for the city of Del Mar and the fairgrounds governing board, which have been collaborating on the housing plan.

"Affordable housing is important in all communities, and Del Mar is no exception," said Del Mar mayor Dave Druker.



By the numbers

Druker and Lawson-Remer said 61 affordable units could be built. An exact site on the fairgrounds has not been selected yet, and officials expect it will take two years to make that choice. They said the units could be finished by 2030.

Looking ahead

Lawson-Remer said the city and the fairgrounds have a long way to go on the project, "and they're probably going to encounter some obstacles ... I want to make sure that our county government is 110% behind them every step of the way," she said.

Lawson-Remer said the county could help with "whatever they need with the coastal commission, with anything at the state, with investments," and that the county is "going to be fighting to make sure that these units get built; they get built as quickly as possible and they get built in a way that really centers the needs of families in our region."