Kawhi Leonard selected for US men's Olympic basketball team

Former San Diego State standout Kawhi Leonard was among the 12-player U.S. Olympic men's basketball team announced Wednesday by USA Basketball.

The Los Angeles Clippers forward is among the five first-time Olympians on the team, along with Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton.

The team also includes five members of the gold medal-winning U.S. team from the Tokyo Olympics seeking a second consecutive gold medal — Boston Celtics teammates Jrue Holiday and Jayson Tatum, Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo and Phoenix Suns teammates Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, also a member of the 2012 and 2016 gold medal-winning teams.

Two other gold medal winners are also on the team — LeBron James, a member of the U.S. gold medal-winning 2008 and 2012 teams and 2004 team that won the bronze medal, and his Los Angeles Laker teammate Anthony Davis, also a member of the 2012 team.

The U.S. will be coached by Warriors coach Steve Kerr. Clippers coach Tyronn Lue is among the assistant coaches, along with Gonzaga coach Mark Few and Heat coach Erik Spoelstra.

The U.S. will begin Olympic play July 28 against Serbia in Lille, France, where group play will be held. The knockout and medal rounds of the 5x5 Olympic tournament will be played in Paris.

The U.S. will begin exhibition play July 10 in Las Vegas against Canada.

The U.S. has won four consecutive Olympic gold medals in 5x5 men's basketball and seven of the eight since professionals were first allowed to play in the 1992 Barcelona Games.

The announcement came 100 days before the July 26 opening ceremony for the Paris Games.