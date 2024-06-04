Padres player Marcano banned for life for betting on baseball

Major League Baseball has banned San Diego Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano for life for betting on baseball games, the league announced Tuesday.

"Betting data shows that from October 16, 2022 through October 23, 2022, and from July 12, 2023 through November 1, 2023, Marcano placed 387 baseball bets, including 231 MLB-related bets among other bets on international baseball games through a legal sportsbook," MLB said in a statement Tuesday.

The alleged bets occurred when Marcano was a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

"There is no evidence to suggest — and Marcano denies — that any outcomes in the baseball games on which he placed bets were compromised, influenced, or manipulated in any way," according to reports from the MLB investigation.

MLB says Marcano gambled more than $150,000 on baseball, with $87,319 of that on MLB-related bets.

According to ESPN, he is the first player permanently banned for gambling since New York Giants outfielder Jimmy O'Connell in 1924. Pete Rose was banned from MLB for life in 1989 for betting on games, after his playing career had ended.

Padres minor league pitcher Jay Groome was one of four other players suspended for one year for allegedly betting on baseball games following a investigation by Major League Baseball's Department of Investigations.

Oakland Athletics pitcher Michael Kelly, Philadelphia Phillies minor league infielder José Rodríguez and Arizona Diamondbacks minor league pitcher Andrew Saalfrank were also suspended for one year for allegedly violating the MLB rules on betting.

"We cannot comment on violations that occurred outside of our organization," the Padres said in a statement Tuesday. "We fully support MLB's sports betting policy and the need to adhere to all provisions of Rule 21. We will continue to educate all members of our organization regarding their obligations under the policy."

The Pirates released a statement in which the team said it was "extremely disappointed of Tucupita's actions and are fully supportive of MLB's ruling."

Marcano has not commented on the announcement.

MLB officials said they learned from a legal sports betting operator in March that it had identified past baseball betting activity from accounts connected to multiple major and minor league players.

"MLB obtained data from that operator and other sportsbooks, including authentication data for bets. None of these players played in any game on which they placed a bet," MLB announced. "Further, all of the players denied that they had any inside information relevant to the bets or that any of the baseball games they bet on were compromised or manipulated, and the betting data does not suggest that any outcomes in the baseball games on which they placed bets were compromised, influenced, or manipulated in any way.

"None of the players are appealing their discipline," MLB added.

The 24-year-old Marcano, who was born in Venezuela, signed with the Padres in 2016. He played for San Diego in 2021, then was traded to the Pirates during the 2021 season and played two seasons in Pittsburgh before he was signed again by the Padres after the 2023 season. He has not played this season due to a torn ACL.