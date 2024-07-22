Del Mar sees first racehorse death of 2024

A 4-year-old gelding died after suffering a racing injury at Del Mar on Sunday, the second day of the track's 85th summer meet, state horse racing officials confirmed Monday.

"Giver Not a Taker was injured during the running of the 10th race Sunday at Del Mar, requiring euthanasia," Mike Marten, spokesman for the California Horse Racing Board, told City News Service on Monday.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that the horse was euthanized in the barn area after pulling up with a fractured right front fetlock.

Giver Not a Taker had 14 career races and three first-place finishes, according to the industry website Equibase. He was owned by Kirk and Judy Robison and trained by Peter Miller.

He was the first racehorse to die from a racing or training injury at Del Mar in 2024. Five horses died from racing or training injuries at the track in 2023.