Yamamoto outduels Darvish in historic matchup as Dodgers beat Padres 2-0 to reach NLCS

Yoshinobu Yamamoto outdueled Yu Darvish in a historic playoff matchup of Japanese-born starters, and the Los Angeles Dodgers got home runs from Kiké Hernández and Teoscar Hernández to beat the San Diego Padres 2-0 on Friday night and advance to the National League Championship Series.

Yamamoto allowed two hits over five innings for the Dodgers before being pulled after 63 pitches in a decisive Game 5 between heated rivals who were meeting in an NL Division Series for the third time in five years.

The Dodgers will play Pete Alonso and the New York Mets in the best-of-seven NLCS starting Sunday night in Los Angeles.