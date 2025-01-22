Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Living

Danish winger Anders Dreyer acquired by San Diego FC from Anderlecht

By Associated Press
Published January 22, 2025 at 2:57 PM PST
Anderlecht's Anders Dreyer, left, and Real Sociedad's Aritz Elustondo vie for the ball during the Europa League opening phase soccer match at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian, Spain, Oct. 3, 2024.
Miguel Oses
/
AP
Anderlecht's Anders Dreyer, left, and Real Sociedad's Aritz Elustondo vie for the ball during the Europa League opening phase soccer match at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian, Spain, Oct. 3, 2024.

Danish winger Anders Dreyer was acquired by Major League Soccer's expansion San Diego team from Belgium's Anderlecht on Wednesday and agreed to a three-year contract.

Dreyer followed Mexican winger Hirving Lozano and became San Diego's second designated player, whose compensation and acquisition cost exceed the $743,750 salary budget charge maximum.

A 26-year-old left-footed player, Dreyer scored 26 league goals and 31 in all competitions during 2 1/2 seasons at Anderlecht. He played previously for Esbjerg, St. Mirren, Heerenveen, Midtjylland and Rubin Kazan.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

San Diego, MLS’s 30th team, plays its first match at the LA Galaxy on Feb. 23.

Tags

Living Sports
More News