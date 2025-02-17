San Diego breaks ground on expanded Pride Plaza

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria was joined by other community leaders Sunday to mark the beginning of construction on Pride Promenade, a project intended to make much of Normal Street in Hillcrest a pedestrian-friendly area.

"The beginning of construction on the Pride Promenade is a historic moment for Hillcrest and our entire city. This project will create a vibrant, pedestrian-friendly destination that reflects the heart and soul of San Diego's LGBTQ community," Gloria said in a morning event held at the corner of Normal and Harvey Milk streets. "By investing in public spaces that celebrate our city's diversity and sense of community, we are creating a lasting legacy honoring Hillcrest's rich history while building a more welcoming and connected future for all of us."

The project is funded by the city and under the purview of the San Diego Association of Governments. It will convert traffic lanes on the west side of Normal Street, from University Avenue to Lincoln Avenue, to a pedestrian promenade and rainbow-colored bikeway. The eastern lanes will remain open to vehicular traffic.

According to the city, Pride Plaza, the area at the intersection of Normal Street and University Avenue that is home to the Pride flag monument and rainbow-colored crosswalk, will be expanded to include a children's play area, new lamp posts, seating and shade structures, along with dozens of new trees and a restored trolley car for commercial use, a nod to the history of the area as a main trolley line servicing the Hillcrest and University Heights neighborhoods.

"Today, we break ground on a project that will transform Normal Street into a vibrant, welcoming space for everyone," said City Councilman Stephen Whitburn, who represents District 3. "Pride Promenade will expand Pride Plaza, create safer walking and biking paths, and honor Hillcrest's rich history and culture. This is a project built by and for our community — one that reflects our values of inclusivity, sustainability, and pride."

The project will also add 13 parking spaces, and the Promenade will also accommodate the weekly Hillcrest Farmers Market as well as other public events, such as the San Diego Pride Festival and Parade.

Officials said Pride Promenade is the latest in a series of actions that have uplifted San Diego's LGBTQ community, including dedicating Harvey Milk Street, creating Pride Plaza, raising the Pride Flag, establishing an LGBTQ cultural district and opening the city's AIDS Memorial.

The promenade will become part of the Eastern Hillcrest Bikeway, a 1.1-mile series of separated bikeways and buffered bike lanes on University Avenue and Normal Street, as well as on Lincoln Avenue, Herbert Street, Robinson Avenue and Park Boulevard.

"Pride Promenade is a testament to community vision and city commitment," said Benjamin Nicholls, executive director of the Hillcrest Business Association. "Once finished, Pride Promenade will become one of San Diego's great spaces that we can all be proud of."

The groundbreaking event was followed by a community celebration hosted by the Hillcrest Business Association.

The Eastern Hillcrest Bikeway and Pride Promenade projects are expected to be completed in late 2026.