More pickleball in Imperial Beach may come with $1M price tag

Outdoor pickleball may be coming to Imperial Beach.

Councilmembers voiced support for building new courts at Sports Park on Imperial Beach Boulevard near the Tijuana River Estuary.

The project would cost an estimated $750,000 to $1 million, according to City Manager Tyler Foltz. A funding source has not yet been identified.

Crews would need to potentially remove trees or existing walkways, as well as build the courts and install fences.

“The merits of the sport itself cannot be overstated,” Mayor Paloma Aguirre said at a City Council meeting last month. “It’s incredible how this type of sport has brought us the ability to, not just recreate in a safe way for all ages, but also socialize.”

The council considered multiple factors when recommending a location for the new courts, including additional noise to nearby residences, landscaping work and restroom access. Councilmembers had also considered Veterans Park near the Imperial Beach Library.

Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the United States, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association. Sports Park’s recreation center already offers the option of indoor courts.

Several community members voiced support for the new courts, saying that many find it difficult to play at the next-closest courts at Coronado Cays due to large crowds.

Imperial Beach resident Katy Turner said she signed up for a Saturday morning pickleball class at Southwestern College in Chula Vista for a place to play.

“I’m trying to be more active in my senior years, and this is certainly a sport I can engage in wholeheartedly at this point,” she said at the council meeting.

Mayor Pro Tem Carol Seabury asked about the possibility of hosting tournaments to potentially generate revenue, but city staff said the current design may be too small. Aguirre also asked staff to look into a reservation system for the courts and any associated costs.

Staff will present construction plans to the council at a later date for final approval.