Amtrak Pacific Surfliner adds 12th daily round trip between LA, San Diego

By City News Service
Published June 11, 2025 at 11:20 AM PDT
An Amtrak Pacific Surfliner train passes through the tracks on the bluffs of Del Mar on May 21, 2025.
Alexander Nguyen
/
KPBS
An Amtrak Pacific Surfliner train passes through the tracks on the bluffs of Del Mar on May 21, 2025.

The Los Angeles-San Diego-San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency on Wednesday announced the addition of a daily round trip on the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner.

The new southbound and northbound trains will depart in the afternoon and evening and make up the agency's 12th round trip between Los Angeles and San Diego.

"This service expansion provides more transportation options between San Diego and Los Angeles — just in time for summer travel," LOSSAN Agency Chair and Fullerton Mayor Fred Jung said. "It is the next step in restoring Pacific Surfliner service and creating more transportation options to Southern California's most popular events and destinations."

Environment
SANDAG's new rail realignment plan is an old one: Keep tracks on bluffs
Alexander Nguyen

Starting Monday, June 16, Southbound Train 582 will depart Los Angeles Union Station at 4:10 p.m., arriving at San Diego Santa Fe Depot at 7:04 p.m. Northbound Train 593 will depart San Diego Santa Fe Depot at 8:10 p.m., arriving at Los Angeles Union Station at 10:57 p.m.

"This service expansion reflects our ongoing commitment to increase passenger rail access across Southern California," LOSSAN Agency Managing Director Jason Jewell said. "The additional frequencies offer greater travel flexibility while supporting a convenient, reliable transportation option."

The announcement marks another step toward fully restoring service to pre-COVID-19 levels, which included 13 daily Pacific Surfliner round trips along the L.A. to San Diego segment.

The Pacific Surfliner route spans 351 miles, serving 29 stations from San Diego to San Luis Obispo. Tickets are available at PacificSurfliner.com, Amtrak.com, via the Amtrak mobile app, or by calling 800-USA-RAIL.

Transportation
