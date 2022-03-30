Man armed with BB gun injured in officer-involved shooting in San Carlos

An alleged shooting suspect was in critical condition Thursday after being shot by an officer in San Carlos.

San Diego Police officers responded to reports from a 91-year-old resident that a 60-year-old male member of the home was allegedly threatening the family and himself with a gun at 6500 Bonnie View Drive around 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to police.

Prior to making contact with the suspect, officers "gathered at a nearby park to formulate a plan," said Lt. Adam Sharki. Upon arrival, the reporting party greeted officers outside the home, then the suspect exited the garage and "pointed what appeared to be a handgun" at officers, Sharki said.

A sergeant on scene fired at the suspect, striking him at least once. The man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police confirmed the man's weapon was a BB gun.

Neither the name of the suspect nor the sergeant involved was released. An investigation was underway.